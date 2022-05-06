(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is seizing a $325 million megayacht it claims belongs to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov for violations of U.S. laws including money laundering and conspiracy, as it issued a warning to other oligarchs that there’s “no hiding place” for their assets.

Fiji’s High Court granted an order for the U.S. and local authorities to seize the luxury vessel May 3, though counsel for the registered owner of the ship is contesting the order and arguing it doesn’t belong to Kerimov. The court is expected to decide on the application to stay the order Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Kerimov has owned the superyacht since 2021 -- after he was placed on the country’s sanctions list in 2018, according to a statement and seizure warrant. Kerimov and those acting on his behalf routed U.S. dollar transactions through American financial institutions for the support and maintenance of the Amadea for his benefit -- in violation of sanction laws, according to the warrant. The money laundering and conspiracy violations are related to those transactions, it said.

“This yacht seizure should tell every corrupt Russian oligarch that they cannot hide -- not even in the remotest part of the world,” said U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “We will use every means of enforcing the sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine.”

The U.S. and its allies in Europe and elsewhere have issued rounds of sanctions on hundreds of oligarchs and Russia’s wealthiest citizens connected to President Vladimir Putin to punish them for supporting the war in Ukraine. Western governments have gone after their assets, including planes and villas -- and have seized more than a dozen megayachts. Still, the case of the Amadea shows the seizures and forfeiture won’t be easy, and are likely to result in legal showdowns to prove who owns those multi million-dollar assets.

Kerimov was sanctioned by the U.K. and the EU March 15. The U.S. placed him on its sanctions list in 2018 for being an official of the government of the Russian Federation. Kerimov is worth about $15.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His family holds a 46% stake in Polyus, the biggest gold producer in Russia.

In the warrant application to seize the Amadea, U.S. authorities appear to lay out the evidence to link Kerimov as the owner of the ship, but those parts have been redacted. In the court proceedings, counsel for the ship’s registered owner, Millemarin Investments Ltd., said Kerimov isn’t the owner. The lawyer, Feizal Haniff, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Local media have reported Haniff has said the superyacht belongs to Eduard Khudainatov, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Rosneft Oil Co., a Russian state-controlled oil and gas company. Khudainatov doesn’t appear to be on sanctions lists.

The Amadea arrived in Fiji on April 12 after an 18-day journey in which it logged the most miles of any superyacht tied to sanctioned Russians since the invasion of Ukraine. A week after its arrival, a judge ordered authorities to prevent it from leaving the waters of the South Pacific nation.

