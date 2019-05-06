U.S. Warships Challenge China Sea Claims for Third Time in 2019

(Bloomberg) -- Two U.S. warships sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea on Monday, challenging Beijing’s claims for the third time this year amid simmering trade tensions.

The guided-missile destroyers USS Preble and USS Chung-Hoon passed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson reefs, said Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet. The China-occupied features are part of the Spratly chain, which are also claimed by the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The move was intended to assert international rights to “innocent passage” and “challenge excessive maritime claims,” Doss said. The U.S. has conducted at least three so-called freedom-of-navigation operations in the South China Sea this year, compared with five publicly reported trips in all of 2018.

“All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” Doss said. The operation was first reported by Reuters.

Such patrols have sometimes resulted in tense encounters at sea. During a similar operation near Gavin and Johnson reefs in September, a U.S. destroyer was forced to maneuver to avoid a collision with a Chinese warship.

The disputed South China Sea is one of several potential strategic flash points between China and the U.S. were tensions have flared during the ongoing trade war. Still, freedom-of-navigation operations require some advance planning and Monday’s transit was likely unrelated to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat.

“FONOPs are not about any one country, nor are they about making political statements,” Doss said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brendan Scott in Singapore at bscott66@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Ten Kate at dtenkate@bloomberg.net, Brendan Scott, Jon Herskovitz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.