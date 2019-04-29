U.S. Warships Sail By Taiwan as Terry Gou Calls for High-Tech Defense

(Bloomberg) -- American naval vessels transited through the Taiwan Strait for the second straight month, highlighting the U.S.’s strategic rivalry with China as Taiwanese presidential hopeful and Foxconn founder Terry Gou called for the island to adopt high-tech defense mechanisms.

The USS Stethem and USS William P. Lawrence conducted a transit through the waters on Sunday and Monday, U.S. Seventh Fleet public affairs officer Clay Doss confirmed to Bloomberg News in an email.

“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Doss said. “The U.S. Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

At an event on Sunday, Gou said Taiwan should focus its military spending on areas including unmanned weapons, the Taipei Times reported. He added that he had developed technologies like artificial intelligence applications and wireless networks, it said.

“We should increase ‘strategic and technical investments’ in the U.S. and other advanced countries, and bolster our own strategic and technical research and development capabilities with cutting-edge technology,” Gou wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. Taiwan should develop its thinking on asymmetric warfare, he added, and strengthen its defensive capabilities in order to avoid an arms race and uphold peace.

Gou’s comments shed light on the defense policies of the most prominent candidate for the opposition Kuomintang party’s presidential nomination, in a race that will determine whether Taiwan moves closer to China. The 2020 election will pit the KMT nominee against President Tsai Ing-wen, whose Democratic Progressive Party advocates a more decisive break from the mainland.

Trade Visit

The latest U.S. passage through the strait comes ahead of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s arrival in Beijing for trade talks on Monday, continuing a pattern of gunboat diplomacy from the Trump administration. All four visits by U.S. trade delegations since President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping declared their Dec. 1 tariff truce have been presaged by U.S. naval patrols through territory claimed by Beijing.

China’s ministries of defense and foreign affairs didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Both routinely condemn similar naval moves by the U.S. as inconsistent with healthy U.S.-China relations, as well as Beijing’s “one-China” principle.

The U.S. has increased its naval transits through the 180-kilometer (110 mile) wide strait separating Taiwan from the Chinese mainland over the last year. Two American vessels entered Taiwanese waters off the island’s southwest coast in late March.

