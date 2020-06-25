Jun 25, 2020
U.S. Weakening, Business Rebound, Canada Visa Windfall: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the day:
- The U.S. economic recovery is showing incipient signs of weakening in some states where coronavirus cases are mounting
- At the same time, amid the worst job market in decades and projections that the economy will contract by as much as 35% this quarter, entrepreneurs apparently missed the message of doom. New business formation has rebounded quickly in parts of the country
- Donald Trump’s latest move to restrict immigration to the U.S. might wind up being a windfall for Canada
- China appears set to eclipse the U.S. to become the world’s biggest economy within the decade as it powers out of its coronavirus slump
- The recovery trend for most major advanced economies continues, although none of them have yet to approach their pre-crisis levels of activity, according to a set of alternative, high-frequency data used by Bloomberg Economics
- Europe is approaching the edge of a disastrous economic cliff, with deadlines to cut off stimulus looming
- Protests under the Black Lives Matter movement are causing the U.K. to look at its past to help understand the economic disadvantage of the present
- The European Central Bank will rely on edited and non-public documents related to a previous legal judgment to push back against a German court ruling that threatens to derail one of its key bond-buying programs
