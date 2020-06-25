(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the day:

The U.S. economic recovery is showing incipient signs of weakening in some states where coronavirus cases are mounting

At the same time, amid the worst job market in decades and projections that the economy will contract by as much as 35% this quarter, entrepreneurs apparently missed the message of doom. New business formation has rebounded quickly in parts of the country

Donald Trump’s latest move to restrict immigration to the U.S. might wind up being a windfall for Canada

China appears set to eclipse the U.S. to become the world’s biggest economy within the decade as it powers out of its coronavirus slump

The recovery trend for most major advanced economies continues, although none of them have yet to approach their pre-crisis levels of activity, according to a set of alternative, high-frequency data used by Bloomberg Economics

Europe is approaching the edge of a disastrous economic cliff, with deadlines to cut off stimulus looming

Protests under the Black Lives Matter movement are causing the U.K. to look at its past to help understand the economic disadvantage of the present

The European Central Bank will rely on edited and non-public documents related to a previous legal judgment to push back against a German court ruling that threatens to derail one of its key bond-buying programs

