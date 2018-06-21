Some White House officials are trying to restart talks with China to avoid a trade war before U.S. tariffs on Chinese products take effect July 6, three people familiar with the plans said, setting up a battle with others in the administration who favour a harder line.

Staff of the National Economic Council have contacted former U.S. government officials and China experts in recent days to gauge chances for high-level talks in the next two weeks, the people said on condition of anonymity to discuss the inquiries. One idea NEC staff floated inviting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan before the tariff deadline, they said.

The outreach signals a willingness by some U.S. officials to seek a truce before $34 billion in Chinese products are hit with tariffs rather than trigger a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Still, the chances of such negotiations happening in the near term are slim as long as opponents inside the administration favor penalizing Beijing. President Donald Trump has shown no signs of backing down.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. administration has said that after July 6, tariffs on an additional $16 billion worth of Chinese goods will be imposed after a public review period. The tariff threats have hurt U.S. stocks in the past week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for its eighth straight day of declines.

TIT-FOR-TAT

After China swiftly responded with counter threats on the same amount of tariffs and timeline, Trump on Monday directed the U.S. Trade Representative’s office to identify an additional US$200 billion worth of Chinese products that would be subject to a 10 per cent tariff. The administration has not published a timeline for these tariffs.

“If it really does get to be a big war, we have many more bullets than any of these other countries,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Thursday.

There are different views within the Trump administration on what could be considered a win. Hard-liners such as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro are pushing for structural changes to China’s policies. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and NEC Director Larry Kudlow are more receptive to a deal aimed at lowering the bilateral trade deficit.

TRADE INFIGHTING

Divisions within the administration on how to deal with China make it harder for the White House to get Wang to visit on short notice. But other administration officials are thinking about bilateral talks in the longer term, the people familiar with the matter said.

The two sides have tried, and failed, to resolve their differences through earlier rounds of negotiations.

Ross told a Senate committee Wednesday that previous talks with Chinese officials showed “that the administration is trying,” but that the two sides “were not able to accomplish enough to justify in the president’s mind not going ahead with the tariffs.”

“There are already some signs that we may get some ultimate solution,” Ross told senators at a hearing that focused on his agency’s Section 232 investigations into imports that pose a national-security threat. “I don’t think the Chinese want a trade war any more than we do.”

U.S.-China tensions could be further strained before the tariff deadline. The Treasury Department is slated to announce measures to restrict Chinese investments in the U.S. by June 30 as part of a probe under USTR’s Section 301 into alleged intellectual-property theft and the forced transfer of technology.