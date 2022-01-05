U.S. West Must ‘Up Our Game’ on Fire Safety, Colorado Governor Says

(Bloomberg) -- Western states must bolster wildfire safety and enhance community planning in the aftermath of the Boulder County, Colorado, inferno that destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 buildings and left two people missing and presumed dead, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said Wednesday.

“Given the population gains and climate, Colorado and the American West needs to up our game on fire mitigation and fire preparation,” Polis said at a news conference at the state capitol building in Denver. “That includes defense barriers around suburban communities. It includes rapid fire response.”

“Certainly as we rebuild and redevelop it’s important that we take into account the increased risk of fires here in Colorado and across the West,” Polis said.

The cause of the wildfire at the base of the Rocky Mountains on Thursday is under investigation.

