1h ago
U.S. will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world
The Associated Press,
Diversification in vaccine suppliers only way to secure millions of doses: Procurement minister
WASHINGTON - The White House tells The Associated Press that the U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca once the vaccine clears federal safety reviews.
As many as 60-million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.
The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about four-million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca drug is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.