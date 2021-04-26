Diversification in vaccine suppliers only way to secure millions of doses: Procurement minister

WASHINGTON - The White House tells The Associated Press that the U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca once the vaccine clears federal safety reviews.

As many as 60-million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.

The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about four-million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca drug is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.