(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is planning to conduct tests soon on new missile technology that would have violated a treaty with Russia set to expire on Friday, senior administration officials said.

President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2018 after accusing Russia of developing a weapon that violated the pact. The U.S. formally suspended its participation in February, starting a six-month clock to end the pact.

U.S. officials said the Kremlin has already fielded weapons in Western Russia capable of hitting targets anywhere in Western Europe, in violation of the treaty. They said Russia is solely responsible for the treaty’s demise and the country’s government ignored multiple warnings that it was out of compliance.

The U.S., by comparison, is years away from having a deployable intermediate-range weapon, and only plans to test a conventional weapon, not a nuclear one, the officials said.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters on Thursday after he was asked about the treaty’s expiration. “I will say, Russia would like to do something on a nuclear treaty, and that’s okay with me.”

Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday but they didn’t discuss the INF treaty, he said. Instead, Trump said he offered U.S. help to fight wildfires raging in Siberia.

The administration officials said the U.S. has already undertaken permitted research into weapons that would violate the INF. The pact led to the U.S. and Russia eliminating 2,692 short- and medium-range land-based missiles in their inventories by 1991, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

