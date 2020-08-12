U.S. Will Try to Deliver Democracy to Belarus, Pompeo Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will continue to try to deliver freedom to the people of Belarus and other countries, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said during a visit to the Czech capital Prague.

“We care deeply about the Belarusian people,” Pompeo said during a news conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday. “We want the people of Belarus to have the freedoms they are demanding.”

Responding to a question about freedom in China, Russia and Iran, he said “we want them each to have the same” freedoms.

“We will continue to try our best to deliver those to the people of Belarus as well,” he said.

Pompeo urged that non-violent protesters in Belarus be protected and unharmed and said the U.S. would continue to communicate with the people there.

