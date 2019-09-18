U.S. Working With Allies on Coalition to Deter Iran: Pompeo

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is working with international partners on a coalition to deter Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said, reiterating that the Islamic Republic was behind a devastating attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters en route to Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with senior officials, Pompeo said the attack was unlikely to have come from either Yemen or Iraq.

