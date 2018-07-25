U.S. Yield-Curve Alarmists Just Need to Strip Out Risk Premium

(Bloomberg) -- Alarms about the flattening Treasury yield curve are probably overblown, considering how much tamer a move there’s been once risk premiums are stripped out, according to Standard Chartered Plc.

“The adjustment makes the flattening of the yield-curve slope much less dramatic, and shows that it has quite a bit more room to go before it hits the lows of previous cycles,” the bank’s global head of G-10 foreign exchange research, Steven Englander, wrote in a note to clients. More importantly, this version “more or less matches conceptually” what the Federal Reserve looks at with regard to yield-curve indicators, he said.

At issue is the way that a depressed term premium -- the extra compensation buyers usually demand to buy longer-term debt rather than rolling over short-term securities -- is affecting longer-term yields. Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself has postulated that low long-term yields are due in part to historically unusual term premium, which is now negative.

The contraction in the gap between two-year and 10-year Treasury yields to the smallest in a decade has triggered unease among observers who view the yield curve -- and especially its inversion -- as a harbinger of recession.

If anything, the “risk-neutral yield curve looks more mid-cycle than end-cycle,” Englander said.

Term premiums slumped across world markets in the wake of the financial crisis as the Fed and its peers mounted large-scale bond purchases through quantitative easing programs. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) gauge of the 10-year Treasury term premium has been negative since early 2017. The measure is “probably given some weight” by the Fed, Englander said.

“The unalarming FRBNY yield-curve slope is another indication that the slope of the yield curve does not alarm the Fed as much as it does some market participants,” Englander said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Ravil Shirodkar

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.