(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Rate decisions are due in South Africa, Egypt and the Czech Republic

The European Central Bank’s chief economist says there needs to be a solid monetary-policy case before officials act to mitigate side effects of negative interest rates on banks

Economists are actually terrible at forecasting recessions

As the yield curve flashes warning signs of a U.S. recession, some key economic indicators are offering more conflicting signals. The economy may have slowed more sharply than previously reported, potentially dragging full-year growth below the 3 percent mark President Donald Trump has boasted about achieving

Whether it’s money-laundering scandals in the Baltic region or lingering memories of Greece’s debt crisis, bankers in Bulgaria worry that financial bother elsewhere will harm the country’s bid to adopt the euro

China’s economy is showing further signs of recovery after months of slowdown, though downward pressures still persist. The nation’s Premier is instead worried about a global downturn

Britain’s no-deal flotilla is preparing to sail, shuttling trucks carrying critical goods into the country starting Friday -- at least two weeks before a possible split from EU raises any trade barriers

Tom Orlik sends a memo to Turkey, reminding it that its attempts to manage currency depreciation aren’t likely to work

Meantime, the White House’s chief economist said Stephen Moore would likely tone down his rhetoric “if” he’s nominated to the Fed board. Moore owes more than $75,000 in taxes and other penalties, government records show

Israel’s long-term economic expansion is likely to fall off in the coming decades, the Bank of Israel said

Prospects remain grim for this year’s worst-performing major currency as Sweden’s central bank may recharge its quantitative-easing program

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Jeffrey Black in Hong Kong at jblack25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Pradeep Kurup

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.