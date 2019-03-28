Mar 28, 2019
U.S. Yield Curve, China’s Recovery, ECB’s Negative Rate: Eco Day
- Rate decisions are due in South Africa, Egypt and the Czech Republic
- The European Central Bank’s chief economist says there needs to be a solid monetary-policy case before officials act to mitigate side effects of negative interest rates on banks
- Economists are actually terrible at forecasting recessions
- As the yield curve flashes warning signs of a U.S. recession, some key economic indicators are offering more conflicting signals. The economy may have slowed more sharply than previously reported, potentially dragging full-year growth below the 3 percent mark President Donald Trump has boasted about achieving
- Whether it’s money-laundering scandals in the Baltic region or lingering memories of Greece’s debt crisis, bankers in Bulgaria worry that financial bother elsewhere will harm the country’s bid to adopt the euro
- China’s economy is showing further signs of recovery after months of slowdown, though downward pressures still persist. The nation’s Premier is instead worried about a global downturn
- Britain’s no-deal flotilla is preparing to sail, shuttling trucks carrying critical goods into the country starting Friday -- at least two weeks before a possible split from EU raises any trade barriers
- Tom Orlik sends a memo to Turkey, reminding it that its attempts to manage currency depreciation aren’t likely to work
- Meantime, the White House’s chief economist said Stephen Moore would likely tone down his rhetoric “if” he’s nominated to the Fed board. Moore owes more than $75,000 in taxes and other penalties, government records show
- Israel’s long-term economic expansion is likely to fall off in the coming decades, the Bank of Israel said
- Prospects remain grim for this year’s worst-performing major currency as Sweden’s central bank may recharge its quantitative-easing program
