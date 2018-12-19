(Bloomberg) -- The Treasuries yield curve flattened and the dollar trimmed losses after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for a fourth time this year but pared projections for hikes in 2019.

The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields dipped below 14 basis points as benchmark 10-year Treasuries rallied after policy makers revised their so-called dot plot from projecting three hikes next year to two. The Bloomberg dollar index trimmed daily losses to 0.1 percent, after earlier falling as much as 0.4 percent.

Wall Street forecasters had anticipated that the Fed would lower the 2019 median dot. Investor confidence in the Fed’s tightening path has crumbled in recent weeks amid tumbling stocks and doubts about global growth.

Fed funds futures now show about 12 basis points of Fed tightening priced in for 2019.

