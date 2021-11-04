(Bloomberg) -- Short-maturity Treasury yields headed for their biggest daily declines this year, led by the U.K. bond market after the Bank of England’s surprise decision not to raise rates led traders to reassess the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

U.S. two- and five-year yields were lower by six and eight basis points respectively, after the five-year fell as much as 10 basis points to 1.088%, a nearly three-week low. In the U.K. bond market, yields for those tenors were lower by 23 and 20 basis points after the Bank of England shocked markets by putting concerns about slowing growth above predictions for a spike in inflation.

“Rates are a global market,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “Global central banks seem to pushing back on market expectations for aggressive policy action.”

Traders pared bets on the pace of tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday announced that it would begin scaling back the pace of its asset-purchase program this month. Interest-rate futures, which had priced in two quarter-point increases in 2022, shifted the second into 2023.

The next major U.S. data point in focus is the October jobs report on Friday.

