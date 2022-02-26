UAE Abstained in UN Vote on Ukraine to Put Emphasis on Diplomacy

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates abstained in the vote on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because it wants the Security Council to work toward a diplomatic solution.

The result of the vote -- the resolution was vetoed by Russia’s ambassador -- was “a forgone conclusion, but the avenues for dialogue must remain open more urgently than ever before, and we must pursue them together,” the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations said in a statement.

The resolution sponsored by the U.S. and Albania won support from 11 nations while China, the UAE and India abstained.

The UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Monday.

