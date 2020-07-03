(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates allowed citizens and resident expatriates to travel abroad from Friday once they have tested negative for Covid-19, in the latest move by the OPEC nation to ease virus restrictions on its economy.

Travelers will need to comply with requirements in the UAE and destination countries, state news agency WAM reported, citing an official statement.

Evidence of a negative Covid-19 test will be required, and in some instances it may be mandatory for the test to be carried out less than 48 hours before departure. The statement advised passengers over 70 and those with chronic diseases not to travel.

Returning expatriates will require a “pre-examination” in countries where testing facilities are available, WAM said.

