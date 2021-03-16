(Bloomberg) -- Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, one of the world’s biggest producers of the metal, expects prices to remain elevated this year as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine roll outs continue.

Positive market sentiment from late 2020 “carried over to this year and continues to give us a strong outlook for 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser bin Kalban said in an interview on Tuesday.

The company, owned by sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were 4.1 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) in 2020, up 63% from the year before.

Benchmark aluminum prices will probably remain around $2,000 per metric ton for 2021 as a whole, the company said. They’ve climbed roughly 12% this year to $2,218 in London -- the highest since mid-2018 -- amid a rally in commodities from metals to energy and food.

EGA delayed an initial public offering in 2018 after the U.S. placed tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates.

“The timing is a decision for our shareholders, and we will keep working on our financial performance so that when the shareholders are ready for a sale, we’re ready for it,” Chief Financial Officer Zouhir Regragui said in the same interview.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.