Oman declared a public holiday on Monday and Tuesday and the UAE went on high alert as a major storm neared the countries’ coastlines.

Cyclone Shaheen was 80 kilometers (50 miles) off Oman’s capital of Muscat on Sunday morning, approaching with wind speeds of up to 139 kilometers per hour, according to the nation’s civil aviation authority. It is expected to strengthen into a category 1 tropical cyclone, the authority said.

The storm will probably land on Oman’s northern coast, close to the industrial port city of Sohar, according to the U.S. Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center. If it turns north, it could pass over the UAE port of Fujairah, a key hub for crude oil and petroleum trading.

Some regions of the UAE on the Arabian Sea coastline will be affected from Sunday until Tuesday, according to the nation’s National, Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

“Authorities are on high alert to deal with the upcoming situation, and take all proactive and preventive measures to mitigate its impact,” a spokesperson said at a media briefing on Saturday.

