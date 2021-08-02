(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates has approved the emergency use of Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine for children aged three to 17 years.

The decision was “based on the results of clinical studies, the strict assessment to approve the emergency use of the vaccine and the local evaluation,” state-run WAM news agency said on Monday.

The UAE has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination programs around the world, with 16.8 million shots administered in a population of 10 million. The nation’s capital, Abu Dhabi, provides the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged 12 years and above.

