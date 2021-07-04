(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates, which overtook Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation, approved the use of coronavirus vaccine produced by Moderna Inc., Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention approved of the vaccine’s emergency registration after clinical trials, the newspaper said.

Vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc are available in the UAE, though the country’s vaccination program has hinged on Sinopharm. The Gulf nation has so far administered 15.5 million doses, enough to cover 72.1% of its mostly expatriate population of 10 million based on a two-dose regimen.

