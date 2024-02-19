(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates bucked a decline in global commerce last year with non-oil trade that approached $1 trillion, a record officials attributed to multiple economic agreements the Gulf country inked with new partners across the world.

The value of non-oil trade reached 3.5 trillion dirhams ($953 billion) in 2023, the UAE’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said on social media platform X.

Although he didn’t provide a year earlier figure, the Economy Ministry previously estimated it at 2.2 trillion in 2022, meaning commerce surged by over 50% and surpassed the value of Singapore’s total merchandise trade in 2023.

“The UAE has established new bridges of cooperation through comprehensive partnership agreements in 2023,” said Sheikh Mohammed, who’s also the ruler of Dubai, one of seven emirates that make up the country. It’s reached trade deals worth billions of dollars over the past several years with countries including India, Indonesia and Turkey.

The Gulf Arab region’s second-biggest economy stood out in an increasingly polarized world that’s seen the emergence of more policies restricting cross-border commerce while US-China tensions reshape supply chains. The UAE has positioned itself as a neutral power broker, focusing on building bilateral trade deals and partnerships with developing nations while also pursuing ties with the West.

By contrast, other trade-reliant economies that include Singapore and Hong Kong have seen their commerce decline last year. A United Nations agency estimated global trade shrank about 5% in 2023.

The UAE’s foreign commerce with new partners was key to its resilience, with bilateral trade with Turkey more than doubling over the past year, according to Sheikh Mohammed. Trade with Hong Kong and China increased nearly 50% while rising 20% with the US, he said.

The UAE is OPEC’s third-biggest producer but it also boasts one of the region’s most diversified economies thanks in large part to Dubai, the Middle East’s main business and financial hub.

Trade in non-oil goods last year rose nearly 13% from 2022, while exports of goods and services surpassed 1 trillion dirhams, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, said in a separate social media post.

Total non-oil figures comprised 2.6 trillion dirhams in goods and 900 billion dirhams in services, according to Al-Zeyoudi.

New Risks

Concerns about global trade intensified this year, after the Houthis in Yemen launched several attacks on commercial and military ships around the Red Sea, causing freight prices to soar. Despite the US and UK launching strikes on their positions, the Iran-backed militants say they’ll continue until Israel’s military pulls out of Gaza.

Al-Zeyoudi told Bloomberg the UAE is working with all relevant parties to address the Red Sea attacks, but the country’s trade has been immune to the disruptions.

“The direction we are going on is really good,” Al-Zeyoudi said in an interview. Looking at the coming year, “things should move even faster,” he said.

