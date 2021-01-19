(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates can become one of the world’s biggest and lowest-cost producers of blue hydrogen, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Chief Executive Officer Sultan Al Jaber said.

The OPEC country aims to cut its emissions by 24% by 2030 compared with 2016, Al Jaber said Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week online conference. The UAE, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital and largest emirate, is investing to shrink the carbon footprint of the oil and natural gas it produces.

Blue hydrogen is made from gas in a process that captures emissions of carbon dioxide. Hydrogen is seen as crucial for the transition from oil and gas to cleaner fuels, but the technology to produce it is still comparatively expensive.

