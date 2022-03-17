6h ago
UAE Cargo Ship Sinks in Persian Gulf, Rescue Work underway: IRNA
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Vessel, which isn’t named, was carrying vehicles and a search operation is underway to find the 30-member crew, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reports, quoting a safety official at the Bushehr Port and Maritime Administration.
- Ship sank 30 miles off Iran’s Persian Gulf coast near the port city of Assalouyeh
- Bad weather is affecting rescue efforts, official says
