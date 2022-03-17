(Bloomberg) -- Vessel, which isn’t named, was carrying vehicles and a search operation is underway to find the 30-member crew, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reports, quoting a safety official at the Bushehr Port and Maritime Administration.

  • Ship sank 30 miles off Iran’s Persian Gulf coast near the port city of Assalouyeh
  • Bad weather is affecting rescue efforts, official says

 

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.