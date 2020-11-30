(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, describing the attack as a “crime” that could increase tensions across the region.

The denunciation late Sunday was significant both because of the historically strained relations between Sunni Gulf Arab states and Shiite Iran, and the fact that Tehran has blamed the attack on Israel, which recently signed a normalization deal with the UAE.

At the same time, the UAE has taken a more conciliatory approach toward Iran since a string of explosions targeting oil tankers in the Persian Gulf last year threatened to touch off military confrontations in the oil-rich region.

The UAE “condemns the heinous assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which could further fuel conflict in the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

“The state of instability our region is currently going through, and the security challenges it faces, drive us all to work towards averting acts that could lead to escalation and eventually threaten the stability of the entire region,” it said.

Fakhrizadeh, a veteran physicist who played a major role in Iran’s nuclear research and defense activities, was killed in a bombing and shooting ambush outside Tehran on Friday. Iran said the attack bore the hallmarks of previous assaults by Israel, which had accused Fakhrizadeh of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb project and hasn’t commented on the allegation.

Iranian officials have vowed revenge, but at the same time have signaled that they don’t want this assassination to derail potential negotiations with the incoming Biden administration.

The UAE refused to blame Iran for an attack on oil tankers off its shores last year even as the U.S. said Iran was almost certainly responsible. The UAE opted for tension-reducing measures with its neighbor across the Gulf. The UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said at the time that his country would not be “baited” into an escalation with Iran.

