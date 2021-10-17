(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates reported fewer than 100 coronavirus cases for the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

The Gulf nation reported 99 new infections on Sunday. With 86% of its population fully inoculated, the UAE has one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world and cases have dropped by about 95% since the start of August.

The decline in infection rates comes as Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, hosts Expo 2020. The exhibition is expected to attract 25 million visits -- both virtually and in person -- over six months.

