(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates and Syria are considering ways to increase economic and investment cooperation as the Persian Gulf nation seeks to redirect its foreign policy to serve economic interests.

UAE Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri met Syrian counterpart Mohammed Khalil on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020 trade fair in a rare encounter with a Syrian minister. The two discussed ways to”expand the horizons of the fruitful and promising partnership between the two countries in the post-Covid 19 era,” UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported Tuesday.

Syria, backed by the UAE’s regional rival Iran, has been a pariah in the Arab world since the breakout of its civil war a decade ago. The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018.

