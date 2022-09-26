(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates plans to drop mask mandates in most places starting this week as coronavirus cases drop in the Gulf nation.

Wearing a mask is optional in open and closed facilities from Wednesday, according to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis & Disaster Management Authority. Masks will still be mandatory at medical facilities, mosques and on public transportation.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi and Dubai are part, had one of the world’s fastest vaccination rollouts. Daily coronavirus cases have dropped to 342 on Monday from over 1,000 in August.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.