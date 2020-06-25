(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates lifted a curfew put in place three months ago to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Citizens and residents will now be able to move freely after the completion of its sanitation drive, state-run WAM reported. The restrictions had been gradually eased over the past months, but a 10 pm to 6 am lockdown had remained in place in most places.

The UAE aims to have a coronavirus vaccines available “by end of 2020 or earlier 2021,” after it allowed a Chinese state-owned vaccine developer to test in the country, WAM said.

Some restrictions however remain in place. Abu Dhabi still requires residents to obtain a permit before entering the oil-rich emirate as it carries out mass-testing.

Dubai asked bars and pubs to stop serving alcohol and required restaurants to only serve it with meals, Gulf News reported. The Middle East business hub is expecting tourists to begin flying back by July 7 for the first time in months.

