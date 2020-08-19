(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates’ deal to establish formal ties with Israel helped salvage a Saudi-drawn plan to make peace between the Jewish state and the Arab World in return for a Palestinian state, the UAE’s envoy to the United Nations said.

With the decision last week, the UAE will become the third Arab country to normalize relations with Israel, joining Egypt and Jordan and sending shock-waves through a region in transformation.

“We have have preserved in many ways the viability of the Arab Peace Initiative by halting Israel’s annexation” plans, Lana Nusseibeh said in a phone in interview on Wednesday. Establishing relations with Israel “is not a frustration of the Arab Peace Initiative, it is a natural evolution of the reality in the region. I don’t think the two are contradictory.”

As part of the deal announced on Thursday, Israel agreed to temporarily suspend controversial moves to annex portions of the West Bank, halting an undertaking that was widely seen as putting any final peace agreement with Palestinians further out of reach. No timeline was set by American or Israeli officials on how long the suspension is expeted to hold. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the pause was temporary.

“The key point to take away is the accord halts annexation, it creates the space for the Israelis and Palestinians to engage in meaningful negotiation,” Nusseibeh said. “We have managed to create a window of opportunity for negotiations, but the two parties who have to decide any peace agreement between Israeli and the Palestinians are the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday that his country remains committed to the peace initiative his country put forward in 2002, proposing normalized relations only after Israel withdraws from territories occupied in the 1967 war and claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

