(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba said he doesn’t think the dispute between Qatar and other Arab Gulf states will be resolved “anytime soon” as the split stretches into its fourth year.

“It’s not on anyone’s priority list,” he said during a panel discussion with his Israeli and Bahraini counterparts hosted by The Economic Club of Washington D.C. “They want to go their way, we’re going to go ours.”

