(Bloomberg) -- United Arab Emirates-based Optasia is weighing strategic options, including a sale or initial public offering in the Middle East, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The financial technology startup has appointed Moelis & Co. as an adviser, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions have been taken, according to the people. Optasia could also decide to pursue a pre-IPO fundraising ahead of a future listing, they said.

Representatives for Optasia and Moelis declined to comment.

Founded in 2012, Optasia offers services such as airtime, data, real-time credit scoring and micro-loans. It serves customers in more than 30 countries, with a focus on emerging markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, according to its website.

Optasia’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Bassim Haidar said in an interview in September that the firm may consider a dual listing on Africa’s largest bourse in Johannesburg and in either London or Dubai this year. The company has been backed by investors Ethos Capital Partners LLP, Development Partners International LLP and Waha Capital PJSC.

