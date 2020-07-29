(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage maker Agthia Group PJSC is shifting into online sales and home deliveries to help offset the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on its business.

The company has introduced its own e-commerce website, and sales through retailers’ online platforms are growing, Chief Executive Officer Alan Smith said in an interview on Wednesday. Despite a 50% plunge in Agthia’s net income in the first half, “we have a fairly positive outlook for the rest of the year,” he said. Smith, who took over as CEO on July 7, didn’t give figures for any areas of the company’s business.

Sales to hotels, restaurants and offices in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the United Arab Emirates should increase as the government continues to relax restrictions imposed to control the outbreak, he said. Agthia’s big concern is a possible upsurge in the virus, Smith said. Agthia’s products include yogurt, frozen vegetables and bottled water.

Online shopping has exploded worldwide, thanks in large part to government lockdowns aimed at minimizing infections. As people stay home, food makers are reorganizing the way they sell and deliver goods. The virus has also boosted online shopping platforms such as EBay and Amazon.com Inc.

