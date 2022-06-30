(Bloomberg) -- Children living in the United Arab Emirates born to Emirati women and foreign men will be granted the same health and education benefits as citizens, according to a presidential decree issued on Thursday.

“The President’s resolution is driven by a determination to provide greater support and stability to the families of Emirati mothers,” state-run WAM reported. It didn’t contain further details on benefits or citizenship rules.

In the UAE, children born to Emirati women and foreign men are allowed to seek citizenship but it’s not automatic. By contrast, children born to local men and foreign women receive citizenship at birth. The situation is similar in many Middle Eastern nations, where efforts to broaden citizenship rights have met with resistance.

The Gulf country decided to open up citizenship to a select group of foreigners last year, triggering a rare public discussion about rights. “Naturalization of the children of female citizens. That’s a demand,” the wife of Sharjah’s ruler said on Twitter at the time.

