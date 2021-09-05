(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates is hoping to exceed 4% growth in 2021, the country’s economy minister said, a higher rate of growth than previously forecast.

The central bank had forecast of 2.5% growth in December. Economic growth contracted around 6% in 2020, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

The UAE is looking to create more than 30,000 jobs in the coming year, Abdulla bin Touq told Bloomberg in an interview on the sidelines of an event where the government outlined plans to reposition itself as a global hub for business and finance.

