(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi fighters during the first visit by Israel’s president since the two countries normalized relations.

The UAE destroyed the missile and there were no casualties, with missile fragments falling “outside of populated areas,” according to a Defense Ministry statement published on the country’s official news agency early Monday morning. The ministry said it would “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks.”

Houthi armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed the group launched another attack on the UAE, the third in a month as regional tensions heat up.

READ MORE: Why UAE Is Latest Target as Yemen’s War Heats Up: QuickTake

The interception came during a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who met with UAE de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. The UAE and Israel normalized relations in 2020 as part of a diplomatic deal brokered by the Trump administration.

“We condemn the latest Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi,” U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter. “While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.