Iran and the United Arab Emirates vowed to support global efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine after the OPEC nations’ top diplomats held rare talks on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammad Javad Zarif “exchanged greetings” on the Eid Al-Adha Muslim celebration in a video call and reviewed their countries respective efforts “to contain the repercussions” of the pandemic, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE is closely allied with Saudi Arabia, Iran’s rival for regional hegemony.

