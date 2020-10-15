(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates and Israel reached an initial agreement to start talks to avoid double taxation as part of efforts to boost ties between the two nations.

The talks are set to begin soon, state-run WAM news agency reported, citing the UAE finance ministry’s undersecretray Younis Al-Khoori.

Israel’s Cabinet Approves UAE Pact as Leaders Plan Meeting

Earlier this week, the Israeli cabinet approved an accord to normalize relations with the Gulf Arab state. The U.S.-brokered pact with the UAE -- Israel’s third with an Arab state -- was signed at the White House last month.

