Israel and the United Arab Emirates took tangible steps toward normalizing ties on Sunday, with the Gulf monarchy lifting its block on calls with the Jewish state and companies forming a cross-border joint venture to research the coronavirus.

The landmark call took place between UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, who exchanged greetings and agreed to meet soon. Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel hailed the UAE move to unblock calls as a confidence-building prelude to economic opportunities for both countries.

The agreement to make peace announced Thursday set aside decades of enmity with promises to exchange ambassadors and open ties through air travel, tourism, investment, security and telecommunications. Israeli wireless operator Partner Communications said Sunday that it was in advanced talks to form a mutual roaming service agreement with an unidentified counterpart in the UAE.

While the communications arena was being cracked open, UAE-based APEX National Investment agreed to conduct research on the coronavirus with Israel’s TeraGroup. Even before the diplomatic breakthrough, there were preliminary ties with Israeli hospitals on fighting the outbreak.

Israel and UAE Agree to Establish Ties; Annexation Is Paused

In a lighter vein, a popular Israeli singer said he’s is in negotiations to appear in the UAE. Several months ago Omer Adam sent UAE leaders a video greeting thanking them for supporting the small Jewish community in the monarchy, his spokesman said.

Iran warned the UAE that ties will fundamentally change over the deal with Israel, its arch-enemy. "If anything were to happen in the Persian Gulf that poses the slightest threat to Iran's national security, we will see the UAE as responsible and we won't tolerate it," said the chief of the Islamic Republic's armed forces, Brigadier General Mohamma Bagheri.

Iran warned the UAE that ties will fundamentally change over the deal with Israel, its arch-enemy. “If anything were to happen in the Persian Gulf that poses the slightest threat to Iran’s national security, we will see the UAE as responsible and we won’t tolerate it,” said the chief of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces, Brigadier General Mohamma Bagheri.

Stocks Gain

The agreement reverberated through Middle East stock markets, which advanced on the first day of trading since its announcement. Israel’s TA-35 gained as much as 2%, while the main indexes in Dubai and another UAE sheikhdom, Abu Dhabi, rose 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively. Peers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar were also up.

The Times of Israel reported on Saturday that the chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency spoke by phone recently with Bahrain’s prime minister, and a reporter for Israel’s Arabic-language news service tweeted that the two may meet soon to pave the way to signing a peace agreement. The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment on a possible meeting and Bahrain denied such a phone call took place.

The Palestinians, who had counted on Gulf Arab states as a bulwark against Israel, have denounced the UAE move as a betrayal.

