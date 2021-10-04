(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is marketing its first federal bond, a step several years in the making as the Gulf nation seeks to finance infrastructure projects and investments by its sovereign wealth fund.

The securities, which are denominated in dollars, will mature in 10 and 20 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who’s not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. It is also offering a 40-year dual-listed Formosa bond -- debt issued in Taiwan and denominated in a currency other than the New Taiwan Dollar.

While the UAE has never issued a federal bond, several of its seven emirates including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, have tapped the market since last year. In the region and globally, governments have been taking advantage of low borrowing costs before the U.S. Federal Reserve starts tapering its pandemic stimulus.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.