The United Arab Emirates is considering reinstating its ambassador to Iran and wants to improve economic ties, even as it continues to build relations with Tehran’s arch regional foe, Israel.

“Our relationship with Iran is moving forward and we are now considering an ambassador,” Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE’s president, said in a press briefing on Friday. The UAE is “not part of any regional axis” confronting Iran, he said.

Iran’s nuclear program and its support for proxy militias in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon are major concerns for Gulf Arab countries. But Gargash’s comments signal that the UAE is keen to calm tensions in the Persian Gulf as Israel opposes talks to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the US and other world powers.

How to engage with Tehran is high on the agenda for Joe Biden as he visits both Israel and Saudi Arabia this week in his first visit to the Middle East as US president.

Diplomacy to resurrect the nuclear accord is currently stalled as Biden has refused an Iranian demand to remove its elite military force from a list organizations accused of sponsoring terrorism.

Gargash said “issues with Iran are real and considerable.” But the UAE believes that moving forward “we have to de-escalate, we have to find political solutions and we have also to use economic cooperation in various areas in order to create a greater political de-escalation,” he said.

Iran condemned the UAE’s decision in 2020 to normalize ties with Israel but remains keen to improve relations. The two countries have ancient trading and cultural ties and Dubai has for centuries been a critical finance hub for Iran.

Biden wraps up his visit to Israel Friday before heading to Saudi Arabia, which is also seeking to mend a fraught relationship with Iran that’s fueled the war in Yemen and inflamed tensions in the oil-rich Persian Gulf.

His trip to Israel was largely defined by strong statements against Iran and some rhetorical warning shots aimed at its nuclear program.

The UAE downgraded its diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after a mob attacked Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and set it on fire in protest against Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Tensions continued to worsen after the UAE supported the Trump administration’s 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear accord and joined a tough sanctions regime against Iran’s economy.

