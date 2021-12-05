8h ago
UAE National Security Adviser Tahnoon to Visit Iran on Monday
(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is expected visit Tehran on Monday, Iran’s Nour News reported.
The top UAE official will discuss bilateral and regional issues with high-ranking Iranian authorities, the state-run news agency reported, citing Ali Shamkhani, secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
The UAE has of late sought to step back from regional conflicts and refocus on its economy. Also, Iran last month pledged to begin a new chapter in its relations with the UAE, possibly signaling a thawing of tensions in the oil-rich Persian Gulf.
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met UAE Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash and Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar during a visit to the emirate in November.
