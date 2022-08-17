(Bloomberg) -- Crude oil and condensate exports from the UAE are set to gain traction as shipments out of Fujairah’s off-shore export terminals resume after a hiatus of more than two weeks caused by heavy rains and flooding.

“Loading operations have partially recommenced at Fujairah Main Oil Terminal and reinstatement activities continue,” Adnoc Onshore said in a statement Wednesday. The company continues to use alternative loading points at Fujairah and Jebel Dhanna to export oil, it added. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. diverted crude to Jebel Dhanna in the Persian Gulf after disruption caused by flooding.

The supertanker Kashimasan loaded from Das Island, then also at the single-point mooring facility off the coast of Fujairah on Aug. 16 before sailing toward Cochin, India, according to tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg. The VLCC was the first tanker to arrive at Fujairah since state energy firm Adnoc suspended loading operations from the terminal late last month.

UAE oil shipments shrank in August to about 3.57 million barrels a day in the first 16 days of the month. That was a modest drop from a revised 3.72 million barrels a day in July, when monthly volumes rose to the highest in more than five years.

Operations are returning to normal, Port of Fujairah Managing Director Mousa Murad said Tuesday. While the port has been relatively unscathed by flooding, the associated oil terminals experienced a more severe impact. All of the loading points are functional now but some operators are still taking measures to protect their electrical components, Murad said.

