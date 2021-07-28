(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates will allow all resident doctors to apply for so-called “golden visas,” a 10-year permit covering specialized sectors including science, innovation and health care.

Doctors licensed by UAE health regulators can apply before September 2022, state-run news agency WAM reported Wednesday.

The long-term visa allows foreigners to work, live and study without needing an Emirati sponsor. Expat residents make up nearly 90% of the UAE population but many left as the pandemic eliminated some employment opportunities.

