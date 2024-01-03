(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates will stick by its decision to establish warmer relations with Israel even as the Jewish state’s war against militant group Hamas leaves Arab governments under mounting pressure to sever ties.

“The UAE has taken a strategic decision, and strategic decisions are long-term,” Anwar Gargash, a UAE presidential diplomatic adviser, told a conference in Dubai on Wednesday. “There is no doubt that any strategic decision will face multiple obstacles, and we’re facing a major obstacle that must be dealt with.”

Arab states have maintained diplomatic relations with Israel despite public pressure since the deadly conflict in Gaza, which has killed about 22,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. The UAE and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with the country in late 2020, through the so-called Abraham Accords.

However, US efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel were halted after Hamas — designated as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union — infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7 and killed about 1,200 people.

Regional tensions reached a new high on Wednesday, after Iran said “terror” attacks in the central part of the country killed more than 100 people. The Islamic Republic said the attacks were carried out to punish its stance against Israel.

“There is no alternative to finding a political path to end the Israeli occupation,” Gargash said. “The Arab confrontation with Israel hasn’t been successful.”

Gargash said the UAE is working to support the Palestinians by increasing Arab political coordination and upping the pressure on Israel to find a political solution.

