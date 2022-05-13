(Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates president who steered his country through the worst days of the global financial crisis, has died.

Sheikh Khalifa, who also served as ruler of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest of the U.A.E.’s seven sheikhdoms, state news agency WAM said.

His younger brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will succeed him. He has been the de facto leader of the country for several years.

