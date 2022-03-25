(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates has accelerated a plan to invest billions of dollars in Egypt because it wants to ward off economic shocks from the war in Ukraine that could shake the stability of the Arab world’s most populous nation.

A major food importer, Egypt’s been hit hard by record grain prices fueled by the Russian invasion. One of the Middle East’s most indebted nations, it buys most of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, using those supplies as a cornerstone for a subsidized program providing cheap bread for 70 million people.

The UAE will invest about $2 billion by buying state-held stakes in companies, Bloomberg News reported this week. That came as the leaders of Egypt, the UAE and Israel discussed energy and food security at a rare meeting.

Bread prices have a politically-sensitive history in Egypt. An attempt in the late 1970s by then-President Anwar Sadat to end subsidies on basic foodstuffs triggered riots that left more than 80 people dead, so governments have since resorted to workarounds such as shrinking the size of loaves.

A person familiar with UAE thinking said it’s investing after Egypt had expressed concerns over food security and that Abu Dhabi sees this as a core issue for President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. The Gulf state supported El-Sisi’s overthrow of an Islamist president who came to power following the Arab Spring uprisings a decade ago.

The deals are very much linked to the UAE’s “concern about Egyptian economic security and therefore regime security, given the geopolitical shock of the war in Europe,” said Ryan Bohl, a Middle East analyst at Stratfor Worldview, a geopolitical intelligence platform. The UAE move is a proactive measure, he said.

Wheat is more expensive now than in 2008, when the world saw food riots and demonstrations. Egypt needs to get ahead of any similar discontent, since about half of its people live near or below the World Bank’s poverty line.

“The economic shock to Cairo is clear as day” for Abu Dhabi and probably also Riyadh, Bohl said. “Food prices after all contributed to the Arab Spring and Abu Dhabi has zero interest in repeating that history.”

The deals were being discussed before the Ukraine war but as fighting convulsed the global economy, the sides sped up their talks, a second person familiar with the discussions said. The UAE sees Egypt, with its large population and one of the Middle East’s strongest armies, as strategically important, the person added.

“We are dealing with challenges and demands,” El-Sisi said this week, urging people to cut back ahead of the holy month of Ramadan when food sales rise. “With a country of 100 million, this is not simple and requires planning, from the wheat shipments to the availability of bread to the people.”

Attempting to shield its economy from global shocks, Egypt hiked rates, let its currency fall, imposed tough economic measures and sought support from the International Monetary Fund. It announced $7 billion in tax breaks and increases in social spending.

Egyptian TV anchors are echoing the government line, urging people not to panic buy or spend on “trivia.”

“They want us to cut consumption? Well, we have been since 1997!” said Hanaa Mahmoud as she picked up groceries from a market on the outskirts of Cairo. “I cook a good meal once a week now and with very little protein for my children. I’m sorry but I’m literally taking food out of my mouth to feed my kids.”

The international community is unlikely to provide enough help to sustain Egypt’s subsidies, analyst Bohl said.

“So either the UAE and potentially Saudi Arabia provides economic support or Cairo is left to absorb the shocks of the invasion of Ukraine on its own.”

