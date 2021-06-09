(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates Embassy in South Africa said it has ratified an extradition treaty with the African country.

The treaty was signed on April 11, the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday. Clayson Monyela, a spokesman for the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation, confirmed the statement.

South Africa has been pursuing members of the Gupta family who moved to Dubai amid allegations that they had stolen billions of rand from state companies. Some of their assets in South Africa have been seized and members of the family face charges.

