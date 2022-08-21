UAE Reinstates Ambassador to Iran as It Seeks to Rebuild Ties

The United Arab Emirates will reinstate its ambassador to Iran as the nations rebuild their diplomatic ties.

Ambassador Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi will resume his duties at the embassy in Tehran in the coming days, according to a statement from the UAE ministry of foreign affairs. It will “contribute to further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region,” the ministry said.

The UAE downgraded its diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after a mob attacked Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and set it on fire in protest against Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Tensions continued to worsen after the UAE supported the Trump administration’s 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear accord and joined a tough sanctions regime against Iran’s economy.

