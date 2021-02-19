(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said that media coverage of the wellbeing of a daughter of Dubai’s ruler didn’t reflect reality after videos emerged in which the princess said she was being held hostage.

In a statement emailed to media in the U.K. including Bloomberg, the UAE embassy in London said Sheikha Latifa’s family “has confirmed that her highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals.” Her father is Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“She continues to improve and we are hopeful she will return to public life at the appropriate time,” according to the statement.

In the recent videos released by supporters to the BBC, Sheikha Latifa said she feared for her life. She was last seen in Dubai.

