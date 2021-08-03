UAE Removes Ban on Transit Flights from India and Other Nations

(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and African countries on Aug. 5, and open its borders to people from those nations who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Transit passengers have to present a negative PCR test, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority said on Tuesday. Dubai is a key transfer hub for global travel.

The entry ban went into effect in April amid a virus surge in South Asia.

India is one of the UAE’s key travel markets and the restrictions have significantly impacted operations at the Middle East’s trade and travel hub, which is home to Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai and Air Arabia carriers. The government in New Delhi has banned international flights until Aug. 31.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.